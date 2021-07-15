Terrifying Viral Video Shows Women Falling Off A Gigantic Cliff

A terrifying video making the rounds on Twitter shows two women swinging off a cliff.

In a video tweeted by @Random_Uncle_UK, two women were swinging off a cliff over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia when things went terribly wrong. The swing snapped and both fell. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Somehow, the pair miraculously survived after landing on “a narrow decking platform.” You can watch the insane video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia.

Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches.

Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021

I hate to sound mean here, but who would ever see a swing situation by a cliff and think that it sounds like fun? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, and that’s almost what happened here. Both of these women are insanely lucky to be alive. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

They both could have easily fallen thousands of feet off the cliff and died. Instead, they walked away with minor injuries. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

They should have immediately gone and bought some lottery tickets because it was their luckiest day on the planet.

Next time, keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. It’s that simple.

H/T: BroBible