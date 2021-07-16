Editorial

Adam Schefter Thinks Aaron Rodgers Won’t Return To The Packers On His Current Deal

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Adam Schefter doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers will play again for the Packers on his current contract.

Rodgers and the Packers have both gone silent after months of chatter about moving the star quarterback. While nobody knows what will happen, Schefter thinks big changes have to be made to get Rodgers back in the building. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ESPN star said that he thinks there needs to be a “stipulation” in his deal that the Packers will trade the face of the franchise at the end of the upcoming season, or Rodgers won’t return to the team at all.

You can listen to his full comments below.

It’s crazy how we have information all over the place right now on Rodgers. Ian Rapoport reported that he thinks the star quarterback will play this season in Green Bay and Schefter is speculating a big change needs to happen.

We have exact opposite opinions flying at the same time.

With the season starting in less than two months, decisions are going to have to be made sooner than later, but there’s really no conclusion in sight.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Rodgers as we have them.