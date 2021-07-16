Adam Schefter Thinks Aaron Rodgers Won’t Return To The Packers On His Current Deal

Adam Schefter doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers will play again for the Packers on his current contract.

Rodgers and the Packers have both gone silent after months of chatter about moving the star quarterback. While nobody knows what will happen, Schefter thinks big changes have to be made to get Rodgers back in the building. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Couple Weeks’: Aaron Rodgers Gives Fans A Huge Update On His Future https://t.co/7M62ZwpQ5V — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2021

The ESPN star said that he thinks there needs to be a “stipulation” in his deal that the Packers will trade the face of the franchise at the end of the upcoming season, or Rodgers won’t return to the team at all.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“My own opinion is I don’t think we’ll see Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay with 3 years left on the contract as it currently stands. … There has to be, I think … some sort of stipulation that makes it clear that the Packers will trade him after the season.” —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/2nRQZ2Sd1c — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2021

It’s crazy how we have information all over the place right now on Rodgers. Ian Rapoport reported that he thinks the star quarterback will play this season in Green Bay and Schefter is speculating a big change needs to happen.

We have exact opposite opinions flying at the same time.

“I don’t know if he’ll be there the day it starts. I do have a strong feeling that he’ll be playing for them”@RapSheet on Aaron Rodgers & training camp with the #Packers #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Quq2DiyJmI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2021

With the season starting in less than two months, decisions are going to have to be made sooner than later, but there’s really no conclusion in sight.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Rodgers as we have them.