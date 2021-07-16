‘Asian Carp’ Renamed Amid Concerns Over Racism

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, following a recent rebranding movement concerned about racism, will change the fish’s name to “invasive carp” by Aug. 2, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Minnesota Sens. Foung Hawj and John Hoffman began the initiative in 2014 by instituting a measure which mandated that Asian Carp be referred to as Invasive Carp by all Minnesota Agencies, according to AP. Other notable government agencies have fallen suit, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in April 2021.

Citing racism as a key factor in the redesignation, the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Regional Office, Charles Wooley, explained that the organization “Wanted to move away from any terms that cast Asian culture and people in a negative light,” AP reported. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Catches A 25-Pound Dolphin During North Carolina Fishing Tournament)

The efforts to sanitize the term “Asian Carp” are also spurred on by the fish’s impact on waterways and the billion-dollar fishing industry. Varying species of Asian Carp eat plants and seafood critical to marine wildlife and cause collisions with boaters, according to AP.

Utilized only sparingly as bait and in a few other ways, campaigns like the Illinois “Perfect Catch” marketing strategy are being implemented to encourage others to fish for Asian Carp as an attractive, alternative source of fresh fish, AP reported.

I never thought fish would keep me up at night, but stopping Asian Carp from entering the Great Lakes is crucial for our economy. I’m glad that Michael Connor, the new head of @USACEHQ, will be a strong partner in this effort. pic.twitter.com/qR50Yg2SVs — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 15, 2021

Simply purging the Asian Carp population is not a realistic option according to the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee. Instead, the organization advocates for “targeting control” and erecting electrical and physical obstructions as one of the many methods of fighting the invasive species.

A major goal of the Asian Carp rebranding initiative is for the Food and Drug Administration to implement the “invasive carp” terminology into its official lexicon of interstate commerce, AP reported.