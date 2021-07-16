Charles Barkley Says Coach K’s Daughter Raided His Minibar When He Played On The Dream Team

Charles Barkley recently told an awesome story about Mike Krzyzewski’s daughter.

The NBA legend spoke with the Duke head coach about their time together on the Dream Team during the 1992 Olympics, and Coach K’s daughter once raided Barkley’s minibar for everything that was in it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barkley said the following during a conversation with Coach K and Ernie Johnson about the incident and how he worried about the Duke coach’s reaction, according to Outkick:

I’ve never been this scared in my life. So we’re playing on the Dream Team, and one of coach’s daughters asks me, ‘Charles, can I go get a couple of beers out of your minibar?’ Scottie (Pippen), Michael (Jordan), me, and Magic (Johnson) played cards every single night. So his daughter says, ‘Charles, can I go get a couple of beers out your minibar?’ I said, ‘Of Course.’ I give her my key. When I get back to the room about five hours later … my minibar is empty. I get to practice the next day. Coach K is on one end (of the floor), I’m on the other end. Coach K comes to the other end, I’m (going) to the other end. I don’t want to get close to this man.

You can watch the entire interview with Coach K, who confirmed the story as real, below.

I love everything about this story. Honestly, mad respect for Coach K’s daughter. If there was one guy on the Dream Team who would probably let you raid his minibar without asking too many questions, it’d be Charles Barkley.

That’s a dude who isn’t too uptight and enjoys having a good time. No better person to ask for a couple beers!

Plus, her dad was an assistant coach. What was Barkley going to do when the screws were being put to him?

She wanted some beverages and she apparently got every single one. I’m sure deep down, Barkley respected the move.

Now, do I understand worrying about how Coach K might react when he found out? Sure. That dude can be very scary when he’s upset, and that’s the attitude that has made him a superstar.

I would watch the hell out of a series similar to “The Last Dance” but about the Dream Team. That would be content gold for basketball fans. Let’s make it happen!