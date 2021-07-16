Dana White Says The TV Not Showing Donald Trump During UFC 264 Was A ‘Massive F**k Up

Dana White says former President Donald Trump wasn’t shown during UFC 264 because of tech issues.

As viewers of the highly-anticipated event know, Trump was in the building to watch Conor McGregor fight this past Saturday, but he never appeared on the PPV broadcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UFC crowd goes nuts when Trump enters the stadiumwith @danawhite!!! Chants of US… USA break out. These fans and most of the fighters just get it. #UFC #Ufc246 pic.twitter.com/MG0TA2E7BY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2021

During an interview with TMZ, White explained that Trump was supposed to be shown right before the McGregor fight, but a “glitch in the truck” screwed the situation up.

White, who is close friends with Trump, called the situation a “massive f**k up.” He also talked about how the crowd went absolutely insane for the 45th President when he entered the arena.

Some conspiracy theorists might not buy White’s explanation, but I 100% believe it. White and Trump are old friends, UFC fans love Trump and there’s no chance they wouldn’t promote a former POTUS at a fighting event.

That’s great PR and it’s free PR. White knows how to move the needle, and Trump moves the needle in a major way. He was a rock star when he entered the building for UFC 264.

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

I mean, does anyone honestly believe Dana White would purposely miss out on showing his friend and former President during the biggest fighting event of 2021?

No chance in hell. No chance in hell would White make that decision!

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Tech issues happen. It’s just the nature of the business. It’s just a shame viewers at home didn’t get to see a former POTUS soaking up some UFC action.

The crowd chants USA as Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SArqg6vv4N — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

No matter which President it is, it’s great for the brand to have one sitting near the octagon.