“Fear Street Part 3: 1666” is officially out on Netflix.

The third and final film in Netflix’s new horror trilogy hit the streaming platform Friday, and you know I’ve excited to see what we get! (REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’ Is An Outstanding Movie)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m been huge on “Fear Street” ever since I saw the first trailer. Now, we’re about to find out how the saga about Sarah Frier’s curse ends.

If that doesn’t get you pumped, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Both of the first two movies were outstanding, and I 100% expect “1666” to be every bit as good. At the very least, the trailer makes it appear to be the most terrifying of the three movies.

If you haven’t already started watching “Fear Street” on Netflix, I can’t recommend it enough. I pride myself on my ability to judge movies, and there’s no doubt at all that “Fear Street” is one hell of a home run.

It’s nonstop fun, suspense, blood and horror as it stokes your nostalgic feelings.

Make sure to check out “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” as soon as you can on Netflix, and make sure to check back for my full review this weekend! I have a feeling I’m going to like it a ton!