REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Prosecutor Kept Investigation Secret During 2020 Election

A top federal prosecutor in Delaware reportedly refused to take steps in the probe into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings that would have revealed the case to the public during the 2020 presidential election.

The probe last summer had reached a point “where prosecutors could have sought search warrants and issued a flurry of grand jury subpoenas,” according to a report from Politico, but they were reportedly torn over whether to continue it due to the election.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss was urged by officials involved in the case “to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.”

US Attorney in Delaware kept Hunter Biden investigation secret during 2020 campaign. Time had come to issue subpoenas, seek search warrants. Didn’t do it. From @politico: ‘Hunter Biden’s prosecutor rejected moves that would have revealed probe earlier.’ https://t.co/VnFgmFipi9 pic.twitter.com/ylqkyMQrto — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 16, 2021

“To his credit, he listened,” an unnamed source told Politico. “Weiss decided to wait, averting the possibility that the investigation would become a months-long campaign issue.”

Hunter came under heavy scrutiny during the 2020 presidential campaign for his many overseas business dealings. Then Democratic nominee for president, Joe was also questioned by his opponents over how much he knew about his son’s activities overseas.

In September, two Senate committees released a report showing that Hunter’s financial dealings with Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese businesses created potential “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.” It also flagged wire transfers that Biden received from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

In late October of 2020, the New York Post published emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop linking his father to his overseas ventures in China and with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, a story which was promptly subjected to a heavy censorship campaign by social media companies. (RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About The Hunter Biden Investigation)

The Daily Caller News Foundation would later confirm via forensic analysis the email at the center of the Post story in which a Burisma executive thanked the younger Biden for introducing him to his father.

Hunter would later come out with a statement shortly after the presidential election confirming that he is under investigation from federal prosecutors in Delaware for possible tax crimes.

The investigation has reportedly been ongoing since 2018 and especially focuses on Biden’s relationship with a Chinese energy company called CEFC, which wired him millions of dollars in payments in 2017 and 2018.