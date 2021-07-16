People Get Into A Gigantic Brawl In Las Vegas In Crazy Viral Video

Some people in Las Vegas thought it was a good idea to trade punches in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @VegasIssues, multiple people were in a Tacos El Gordo location throwing hands during a massive fight, and the video has to be seen to be believed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the insane altercation unfold in the video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

In other Vegas news, a fight broke out at Tacos El Gordo… 💀 pic.twitter.com/wPufz7h2cZ — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) July 15, 2021

Is Vegas back to booming or is Vegas back to booming? The answer is yes. You know we’ve crushed the coronavirus pandemic when people are out in Las Vegas swinging on each other again. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Nature is healing, and that’s just a fact! This video is proof! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You can generally tell how America is doing by how Las Vegas is doing. When Vegas is rolling with people making money and fighting, then it’s business as usual in the USA! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

People are back to gambling and they’re also clearly back to fighting. Isn’t Sin City an awesome place?

Now, would I encourage fighting in Las Vegas? No. In fact, I have a trip in a couple months and fighting will be the last thing on my mind.

I enjoy drinking ice cold beer, eating great food and gambling when I’m in Vegas. I don’t enjoy getting punched in the face!

As a huge fan of @Culvers, I’ve always been told to try In-N-Out. I finally did. MY REVIEW: It’s not that good, and not even close to Culver’s. pic.twitter.com/BNVPBB8Cwy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 2, 2019

Props to Vegas for being as great as ever!