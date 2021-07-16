LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Movie Is Getting Trash Reviews

The reviews for LeBron James’ new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” are terrible.

The movie hit theaters and HBO Max for fans Friday, but it looks like it's going to be a trash film. Just how bad are the reviews?

As of early Friday morning, critics gave it an average score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes after 90 reviews. That’s a shockingly bad score.

Having a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is something we rarely see. It’s so bad that you almost have to try to get a rating that low.

The critics consensus states, “Despite LeBron James’ best efforts to make a winning team out of the Tune Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy trades the zany, meta humor of its predecessor for a shameless, tired exercise in IP-driven branding.”

You just hate to see it!

The question now is whether or not I want to sit down and watch this trash movie or not. I had no intention of watching the sequel nobody asked for, but I must admit that I’m now curious.

Given how bad the ratings are, I kind of want to find out just how bad LeBron James is in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

I guess the Ls just keep stacking up for the Los Angeles Lakers star. Couldn’t happen to a better guy!

Let us know in the comments if you plan on seeing “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”