California Man Arrested With Stash Of Guns, Ammo And ‘Racist Manifesto’

Police arrested a man in California who had a stash of weapons and ammunition, as well as writings that claimed he wanted to wipe out racial minorities, officials announced Thursday.

Campbell police officers stopped 32-year-old Wesley Charles Martines after a business owner in the area told police someone was creeping around and looking inside vehicles just after midnight July 9, authorities said according to CNN.

#SCCDANews: Los Gatos Man Charged with Illegal Arsenal, had “Cop Killer” Bullets and Racist Manifesto https://t.co/E3JaYNaLst pic.twitter.com/eSupbQqKhv — Santa Clara DA (@SantaClaraDA) July 15, 2021

After stopping Martines, officers discovered rifles, a handgun, body armor, ammunition and what was believed to be an inactive pipe bomb in his truck, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office reported in a statement.

Some of the bullets seized by cops during the stop were engraved with messages such as “To a widow from the Grim Reaper,” “Cop Killer” and “A Good Start,” according to the district attorney’s statement.

Authorities also found a journal that had a “racist manifesto” written inside, according to the statement. One of the journal entries detailed a plan where Martines would “go to sporting goods store, dress up as an employee and tie everybody up,” the statement read.

Campbell Police Capt. Ian White told CNN that “We definitely feel a crisis was averted,” and that “There was a significant threat to the public.” However, White did acknowledge that Martines was calm and cooperative with police, and did not resist in any way. “He tried to rationalize everything, insisting there was no ill-intent,” White claimed.

“Wesley Charles Martines, 32, was apprehended by police in Campbell, Calif., on July 9, following a tip from a local business owner that someone was loitering and looking into vehicles and a storage shed in the area.” https://t.co/BbFDPi8xKO — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 16, 2021

“Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed,” a statement from Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder. Please call law enforcement if you know that someone is armed and dangerous.” (RELATED: Police Officer Berated With Racial Slurs During NYC Protests)

Campbell, the district attorney claimed, has been charged with possession of assault weapons, multiple silencers, drugs and making a pipe bomb and is being held on $300,000 bail.