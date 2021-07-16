‘Human Satan’ In Pain, Needs Another Surgery After Navel Removal Sees Complications

A man in Brazil notable for the bizarre cosmetic changes he’s done to his body went through complications after a surgery where his navel was removed, Zenger News reported Monday.

Michel Faro Prado, also known as “Human Satan,” received liposuction and abdominoplasty in March. During the operation, where excess skin was surgically removed, the doctor also got rid of Prado’s navel after he requested him to do so, Zenger News reported.

After the surgery was done and he recovered, however, Prado realized that some excess skin was still left behind and took another surgery June 28.

Things would not be the same for his body after that. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ That Contain Human Blood And Are Limited To 666 Pairs)

Once that corrective surgery was over, Prado realized that his body was not healing itself. He was experiencing pain and was unable to exercise complete mobility, the outlet reported. He had to be operated on once again July 8 due to worries that his around 38.1 cm wound might fester.

“The days went by and his stitches began opening,” Prado’s wife Carol Prado told Zenger News. “We’re not managing to make it close on its own.”

Like her husband, Carol has acquired heavy modifications to her body, earning herself the moniker “Demoness,” according to the outlet.

She’s trying to fundraise money for the next surgery that will occur at a private medical center on a date not disclosed, the outlet reported.