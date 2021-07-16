Procrastination Sabotages Success per Gee Bryant

Entrepreneurs must have impeccable time management skills if they want their businesses to succeed. This is especially true if they are also working their “day job” while getting their company up and running. The start-up phase is among the most difficult, and while there are several things that can sabotage success, Gee Bryant considers procrastination to be at the top of the list.

Believing all companies should run on the mantra of “do it now,” Gee has seen firsthand the problems procrastination creates. These include losing valuable time, lost opportunities, not meeting goals, making mistakes, poor decisions, and tarnished reputations. Acknowledging that procrastination can be caused by a lot more than a poor attitude or outright laziness, Gee Bryant works with his/her employees to overcome this damaging behavior.

There are a few easy steps to overcoming procrastination. The first thing Gee does, even for his/her own tasks, is to break the project into smaller pieces. Many people who procrastinate do so because they are overwhelmed, and that is why this tactic can solve two problems at once. Another approach is to make the project more meaningful by connecting a task to people’s interests. This creates motivation and a sense of personal accomplishment.

Procrastination can be rooted in low self-esteem. So, Gee Bryant feels that assigning tasks that are more applicable to one person than another is good for his/her team and business. For company owners and founders, the same tips apply. Entrepreneurs cannot procrastinate but have to make the most of every minute. This can seem like a daunting task, but not so much if you break up the “to do” list into smaller pieces.

“Procrastination can sabotage a business in record time, so be sure to manage your time efficiently,” advises Gee Bryant. “If you are a single-person company, utilize technology like your cell phone and smart assistant devices to set reminders that will keep you on track. There are only so many hours in a day, and no matter what time you get a task done, the important thing is to just do it.”