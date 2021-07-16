REPORT: Lil Durk And His Girlfriend Engage In A Shootout Against Multiple Home Intruders

Rapper Lil Durk reportedly let some bullets fly during a recent home invasion.

According to TMZ, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation believes a big gunfight “ensued” at the rapper’s home Braselton after multiple intruders broke in this past Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Durk and his girlfriend India Cox both fired weapons, but neither suffered any damage, according to the GBI. As of this moment no suspects have been taken into custody.

While details are limited at this time, it certainly doesn’t sound like Durk did anything wrong. If he had, he probably would have been arrested.

Instead, the authorities are trying to find the people who broke in and were shot at.

Also, this is another classic of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you break into someone’s house, then you can’t be surprised when bullets start flying.

This is America, and in this country, you have a God given right to protect yourself. The Second Amendment is truly a beautiful thing.

If you don’t want to get shot at, then stay out of places you have no business being in. It’s truly that simple.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Durk defending his home with his girlfriend.