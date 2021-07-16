REVIEW: ‘American Horror Stories’ Is Off To A Great Start

“American Horror Stories” is off to an awesome start.

As many of you know, I've been super amped for the new Hulu series from Ryan Murphy, and the first two episodes dropped Thursday.

I fired up the first episode last night to soak up the premiere of the series, and I loved it. Without spoiling much, it revolves around two gay parents and their daughter moving into a haunted house with a sinister backstory.

The daughter quickly starts to be impacted by whatever is controlling the house and it doesn’t take long at all for the blood to flow. I mean, we’re talking about bodies hitting the ground left and right!

While I’ve only seen one episode, I loved it. The series will follow a new horror story every single week, and we’re off to a wild start for week one.

If you’re going to give “AHS” fans a new horror series, you have to swing for the fence. We have high expectations and through one episode, I’d say those expectations were met.

It was fun, bloody, dark, sinister, interesting, the acting was solid and I’m not sure I’ve figured it out. Keep me guessing!

For those of you who are interested, you can catch it all on Hulu every Thursday. It looks like we’re in for a great time!