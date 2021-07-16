Terrifying Video Shows Richard Sherman Allegedly Trying To Break Into A House

Video has been released from the night of Richard Sherman’s arrest, and it’s absolutely terrifying.

Sherman was arrested on multiple charges early Wednesday morning after a disturbance at his in-laws’ place in Washington, and the police report from the incident alleges he threatened to fight cops to the death. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Richard Sherman allegedly threatened to fight police to the death and take their guns if they touched him. The man needs serious help, and for the sake of his family, I hope he gets it. https://t.co/1FWGh6N4KG pic.twitter.com/Phs6el3rDy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 15, 2021

In a video tweeted by @NotScTop10plays, the former Seahawks and 49ers star can be seen allegedly trying to break into the residence and the video is downright terrifying.

You can give it a watch below.

As I’ve said before, this entire situation with Sherman is very scary and very sad. He was allegedly drunk, making threats and was suicidal.

For a guy who was once at the top of the world, he seems to have fallen hard and fast. The 911 call is about as chilling as it gets.

Now, he’s facing charges of domestic violent residential burglary, domestic violence malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

He shouldn’t worry about when he plays football again. He should just focus on getting whatever help he might need.

Redmond Police Release 911 Audio and Case Reports from Arrest of Mr. Richard Sherman https://t.co/7vTc3JkYoY pic.twitter.com/IdBTeC8B7J — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) July 15, 2021

For the sake of Sherman’s family, let’s all hope he gets his life straightened out.