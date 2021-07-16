Sussex County Miners Baseball Players Fight With Fans

Members of the Sussex County Miners brawled with fans Thursday night.

According to BroBible, beer was thrown at a member of the independent league team during a game against the NJ Jackals, and all bets were off.

In a video tweeted by @TJHitchings, you can see players in the stand going at it with fans.

A literal ‘Malice in the Palace’ style brawl between players and fans in the stands of the NJ Jackals game just broke out while @NjTank99 was judging a hotdog contest on the other side of the stadium. Dollar Beer night in independent baseball hits different pic.twitter.com/yBT4qthRAL — TJ (RUTGERS) (@TJHitchings) July 16, 2021

This is pretty much the same thing that happened between the Pistons and Pacers back in the day, but obviously on a much smaller scale.

Look, I'm going to keep this super simple for everyone. If you ever find yourself throwing stuff at athletes during a game, then you're a grade A moron.

Not only are you a moron, but you should probably almost certainly be arrested.

I’m in shock as to what I’ve seen tonight. I’ve been to 17 baseball games (14 in Omaha, NYY/NYM doubleheader on 7/4) since June 19th and this is by far the craziest. — TJ (RUTGERS) (@TJHitchings) July 16, 2021

Imagine spending your hard-earned money to buy a ticket to a baseball game and then showing up to ruin everyone’s night by causing a scene and fighting.

If that doesn’t make you an absolute loser, then I don’t know what will.

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions.