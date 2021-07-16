Texas Tech Football Coach Matt Wells Foolishly Says He Has The Greatest QB Room In School History

Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells recently made an outrageous comment about the quarterbacks on his roster.

Every coach likes to hype up his squad going into a new season. That makes sense, but the man leading the Red Raiders is apparently on a different level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The quarterback room at Tech right now is better than it’s ever been top to bottom,” Wells said Thursday during an interview on College Sports on SiriusXM.

Why is this comment delusional? Apparently, Wells has no idea who has played for the Red Raiders in the past.

Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield both suited up at QB for Texas Tech. A lot of people forget about Mayfield because he finished his career at Oklahoma, but it started with the Red Raiders.

Mahomes is the most dominant player in the NFL, and Mayfield is a Heisman winner and former first overall pick in the draft.

No matter who else was in the QB room with them, they’re both so talented that there’s no way any QB room right now is better.

If Wells says with a straight face he wouldn’t trade what he has right now for a QB room that includes Patrick Mahomes, then he’s a liar or an idiot. It’s that simple.

Tech might be good this year. They might not be. Only time will tell, but I know for damn sure their QB room isn’t better right now than it was when Patrick Mahomes and Mayfield were slinging it.