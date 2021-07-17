Politics

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki Wants To Quash Misinformation — She Has A History Of Promoting It

Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing At The White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Greg Price Contributor
Font Size:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki came under fire on Friday for saying that promoting “misinformation” should get you banned from every social media platform.

“You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others for providing misinformation,” Psaki said in Friday’s White House press briefing, calling on Facebook to “measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform.”

But Psaki herself has a history of promoting many stories on Twitter before becoming White House press secretary that turned out to be false.

After the New York Post published emails in late October 2020 found on Hunter Biden’s laptop implicating his father, then-Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden, in his overseas business dealings, Psaki promoted Politico’s much criticized story that lauded a letter signed by 50 former senior intelligence officials claiming the released emails had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Hunter Biden never denied the authenticity of the emails reported by the Post and later revealed shortly after the election that he has been under federal investigation since 2018 for his activities in China and Ukraine.

No evidence was ever presented that the emails were part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Psaki also promoted the dubious story that Russians were paying the Taliban in Afghanistan to kill American soldiers based on a leaked intelligence report.

U.S. officials would later reveal that they only had “low to moderate confidence” in the veracity of the report that Russians put bounties on American troops and Psaki would offer no apology for Biden repeatedly citing the story during the 2020 campaign.

Psaki also shared the Atlantic’s story citing anonymous sources claiming President Donald Trump canceled a 2018 visit to a military cemetery in France where American troops were buried, saying that they were “suckers and losers.” (RELATED: Russian Bounties, Find The Fraud, Lab Leak Theory: Here Are All The Media Narratives That Fell Apart)

The credibility of the anonymous sources in the “suckers and losers” story quickly unraveled when a FOIA’d document from the Navy revealed that the visit to the cemetery was actually cancelled due to weather.

Several high profile members of the Trump administration at the time also went on the record to deny the story, most notably former national security adviser John Bolton, who said that he would have written an entire chapter about it in his book if it were true.

In addition, Psaki many times during the Trump administration pushed claims of Russian collusion that were proven false by the Mueller report.

The Biden administration has recently become more vocal in calling social media to censor what they consider to be misinformation, which the president said on Friday is “killing people.”

Psaki also faced criticism for saying during Thursday’s press briefing that the White House is working with Facebook to flag misleading content.