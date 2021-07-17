REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’ Is An Outstanding Conclusion To An Epic Trilogy

“Fear Street Part 3: 1666” is a great conclusion to an awesome trilogy.

I watched the third and final film in the Netflix series Friday night, and I absolutely loved it. I’ve been very open about the fact that I was amped for “Fear Street” ever since I saw the first trailer. (REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994′ Is An Outstanding Movie)

After “1994” and “1978” were so great, I had little doubt that we would have a great time with “Part 3.” Without spoiling anything, I can tell you that fans will be very satisfied with the ending.

In fact, “1666” is pretty much two different movies split roughly down the middle.

There are also two substantial twists in the final film that are directly tied together. I don’t want to brag, but I told my girlfriend before we even started watching what I thought would happen.

I turned out to be correct! Again, it’s a satisfying ending, and Kiana Madeira gave one hell of a great performance.

My only complaint about “1666” is that it did feel choppy at times. I guess that’s to be expected because we knew there were time jumps, but it was way choppier than “1978.”

Having said that, the criticism does nothing to impact the overall greatness of the movie.

I had insanely high hopes for “Fear Street” when I heard about it, and Netflix didn’t disappoint at all. Releasing an entire trilogy over the course of three weekends was an ambitious project, and Netflix smoked a home run.

If you haven’t seen “Fear Street” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s 100% worth your time.