Some Of The Texas Dems Who Ran Away To DC Test Positive For COVID-19

Several of the Texas Democrats who fled the state to stall voting legislation tested positive Saturday for COVID-19.

A statement from the Texas House Democratic Caucus said one member tested positive for the virus Friday, and two additional members tested positive Saturday morning. The House members were not identified and they were all fully vaccinated.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue to work,” the statement read.

Democrats left the state earlier this week to deny the GOP quorum and keep a voting regulations bill from passing. The bill adds new identification requirements for mail-in voting, prohibits local election officials from sending absentee ballot applications to someone who hasn’t requested one, bans drive-thru voting, and expands the access partisan poll watchers have, according to NPR.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said Democrats who left the state to stop the passage of voting legislation would be arrested upon their return. (RELATED: ‘They Will Be Arrested’: Gov. Abbott Threatens Democrats Who Left Texas)

“The State House of Representatives who are here in the capitol … they do have the ability to issue a call to have fellow members who are not showing up to be arrested, but only so long as the arrest is made in the state of Texas. That’s why they have fled the state,” Abbott told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham.

“Once they step back into the state of Texas, they will be arrested and brought to the Texas Capitol, and we will be conducting business,” Abbot said.