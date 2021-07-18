The Milwaukee Bucks Beat The Suns In Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-119 Saturday night in game five of the NBA Finals.

Despite a really slow start, the Bucks roared back to life in the second quarter and then dominated down the stretch to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I seriously thought the Bucks had next to no shot going into the series against the Suns. I thought Phoenix would win in four or five games.

Now, the Bucks have taken complete control of the series heading into game six. To say I’m surprised would be an understatement.

While I don’t really care either way who wins, it would be kind of neat to see Giannis win an NBA title. He’s quickly becoming the face of the league and he’s a damn good dude.

He’s the kind of guy you want to cheer for.

You can catch game six Tuesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC. It should be a fun one as Milwaukee has the chance to close things out at home!