Some Democrats Are Soft On Cuba Because They Agree With The Communist Regime’s Policies: WaPo Reporter

The Washington Post’s political investigations reporter Toluse Olorunnipa claimed Sunday that progressive Democrats refuse to “go hard” on the Communist regime in Cuba because they “agree with some of those things.”

Olorunnipa appeared Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” where he asserted that the Democratic party’s support for the infrastructure bill is led by its “progressive wing.”

The reporter then drew parallels between progressives’ push for more left-wing measures in the bill and their reluctance to call out the Cuban communist regime on its failures that sparked nationwide protests early July.

The Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa: Many Democrats don’t want “to go hard” on Cuba because they agree with Cuba’s socialism pic.twitter.com/O7O7N7NKo1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2021

“[T]he progressive wing does not want to go hard against Cuba, against some of the things that the Castro regime may have been a part of,” Olorunnipa said.

“In part, because there are some Democrats, there are some progressives who agree with some of those things. They agree with universal health care, they agree with some of the programs that were in place in a more socialist kind of society,” he claimed. (RELATED: Psaki Refuses To Definitely Say Cubans Are Fleeing Due To Communism)

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a statement Friday, saying that the U.S. embargo on Cuba along with “additional Trump-era restrictions” were partly responsible for the suffering of people in the communist country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki clarified Thursday that the White House believed communism was a “failed ideology” that had let down the people of Cuba.