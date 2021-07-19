Girl Who Allegedly Tried To Carjack Is Facing Charges — As Is The Suspected Driver Who Shot Her

A 13-year-old girl is was the lead suspect in a carjacking incident and faces charges, as will the man who allegedly shot her, Wisconsin authorities said Sunday.

The incident took place at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. According to Kenosha Police, a person left the car on and unattended at a gas station when the 13-year-old girl allegedly stole the vehicle and started driving away. Police said the owner allegedly fired multiple shots toward the car, hitting the girl, Fox News reported.

Charges will be referred on both subjects from Friday nights auto theft and shooting. The 13 year old remains hospitalized and will have charges referred to juvenile court. The adult remains in custody on a single charge of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 18, 2021

The teenage girl was taken to Children’s Hospital and remained there for several days. Kenosha Police stated that the girl will have her charges referred to juvenile court and remains hospitalized. (RELATED: Police Arrest 12-Year-Old On Charges Of Armed Carjacking In Washington D.C.)

As for the person that allegedly shot her, he remained in police custody as of Sunday and will be charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. It is not currently known whether the owner of the vehicle was male or female.