Editorial

Boise State Will Sell Alcohol During Home Football Games Starting This Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver Khalil Shakir #2 of the Boise State Broncos runs after a catch against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the Mountain West Football Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spartans defeated the Broncos 34-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Boise State football fans will be able to drink cold beer during home football games this season.

The Broncos announced late Monday afternoon that fans attending games at Albertsons Stadium will be able to purchase alcohol during games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that’s not a win for football fans in Idaho, I don’t know what is!

I have made it one of my missions in life to get every college football stadium in America to sell beer. There’s no reason not to do it.

College football and beer go hand-in-hand. Every Saturday after I’m done watching GameDay, I grab my food and cold Busch Light.

It’s simply not the same without plenty of cold beer.

Unfortunately, a lot of stadiums around the country don’t allow beer sales. I don’t know why that’s the case, but it is.

It’s almost like Stalin is making up the rules at some of these places.

Now, fans of the Broncos will be able to engage in their God-given right to drink beer and enjoy football. This is a win for everyone involved!