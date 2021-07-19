Boise State Will Sell Alcohol During Home Football Games Starting This Season

Boise State football fans will be able to drink cold beer during home football games this season.

The Broncos announced late Monday afternoon that fans attending games at Albertsons Stadium will be able to purchase alcohol during games.

If that’s not a win for football fans in Idaho, I don’t know what is!

Excited to officially announce alcohol will be sold at Albertsons Stadium in 2021. 🔗: https://t.co/9Vt2cW9zuz#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/f0ET3wEhdp — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) July 19, 2021

I have made it one of my missions in life to get every college football stadium in America to sell beer. There’s no reason not to do it.

College football and beer go hand-in-hand. Every Saturday after I’m done watching GameDay, I grab my food and cold Busch Light.

It’s simply not the same without plenty of cold beer.

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

Unfortunately, a lot of stadiums around the country don’t allow beer sales. I don’t know why that’s the case, but it is.

It’s almost like Stalin is making up the rules at some of these places.

Now, fans of the Broncos will be able to engage in their God-given right to drink beer and enjoy football. This is a win for everyone involved!