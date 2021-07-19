Ohio Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Girlfriend

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his more than eight months pregnant girlfriend Friday in Cincinnati, Ohio, in front of the mother’s 4-year-old daughter, WXIX reported Monday.

Antonio Wilcox reportedly shot his girlfriend Michelle McDonald, 31, at an apartment in the city’s West Price Hill neighborhood at about 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to WXIX. McDonald’s unborn child died hours later after being delivered at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

“I just feel so much pain like it’s never going to end,” said Michelle Sanchez, McDonald’s mother, at a Sunday night vigil, according to the New York Post.

Wilcox moved out of the apartment days before the shooting, according to WXIX. He is charged with killing the mother and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday. (RELATED: Mother Shot And Killed While Dropping Son Off At Naval Academy)

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac didn’t respond to an immediate question from the Daily Caller News Foundation about why the suspect was only charged with killing the mother, rather than the mom and unborn baby.

Ohio state law allows for criminals to be charged with fetal homicide, according to The National Conference of State Legislatures. This applies to a victim, including an “unborn member of the species Homo sapiens, who is or was carried in the womb of another.”

“That was a beautiful lady, that was a beautiful person. That person used to get vases from the thrift shop for anyone who wanted or needed,” Dorthea Young told WXIX.

There have been multiple reports of mothers being killed in recent months. A woman and her son were found dead in a wooded area in Tennessee on July 10 after being missing in New Jersey.

Connecticut police launched an investigation into the “untimely deaths” of a seven-year-old child and her mother in June. Wakefield police officers shot a 23-year-old man holding a knife above his head after he allegedly rushed at them in the basement of his mother’s home, where she was dead on the floor.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.