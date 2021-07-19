Cole Hauser Confirms ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Happening

It sounds like season five of “Yellowstone” is officially happening.

While the Paramount Network hasn’t officially announced a fifth season of the hit show, Cheat Sheet recently dug up an interview with Cole Hauser that is amazing news for fans. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

In comments that caught virtually a few months back, Hauser said during an interview with HALL Wines that season 5 could start shooting in July and that it’s “going to be wonderful.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Right now, fans don’t even have a concrete release date for season four. All we know is that it’s coming out at some point in the fall.

It seems like November is the smart pick for the month when new episodes will drop, but nobody really knows.

Meanwhile, Hauser said in an interview that filming on season five might start in July and nobody seemed to notice at all.

I’m not sure how this flew under the radar, but I’m bringing it to the surface now because it’s great news.

More than anything, fans are super excited and anxious for the fourth season to get here. Now that we know a fifth season is also coming, I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re jacked up!

.@Yellowstone is the most-watched series on TV, but award shows and elitist critics ignore that it exists. Why? The answer is simple. Instead of appealing to Hollywood and New York/Los Angeles values, Yellowstone appeals to regular hard-working Americans. pic.twitter.com/YxUJYbM11M — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 15, 2021

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!