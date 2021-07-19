Video Shows Hundreds Of Migrants Swarm Through Border Gates, Immediately Apprehended

Around 300 migrants reportedly pushed through a gate at the southern border wall near Del Rio, Texas, and were immediately apprehended by border officials Monday, video shows.

Some of the migrants traveling with the group as family units were allowed entry while single adult men tried to push their way through despite orders from law enforcement officials to get back, according to Fox News.

Most of the migrants were allowed to enter the U.S., including most of the single adult men, and were taken into custody, according to Fox News. Around 200 migrants were transported from the area in busses as more migrants arrived.

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

A Border Patrol agent reportedly told Fox News the group was the biggest he’s seen in the region and that he was thankful state troopers from Florida and Nebraska were there to help Texas law enforcement officials.

Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts sent around 25 state troopers to Del Rio, Texas, to assist Texas law enforcement officers for around two weeks on June 21, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Is Sending Florida Law Enforcement To The Southern Border)

“The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border,” Ricketts said in a statement. “While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have encountered more than 900,000 migrants at the southern border since January, according to the agency. Officials encountered nearly 190,000 migrants at the border in June, and nearly 30,000 of those apprehended were in the Del Rio Sector.

