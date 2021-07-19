Dwayne Haskins Allegedly Asks An Instagram Model To Return $20,000

Dwayne Haskins allegedly asked an Instagram model to return a ton of money.

According to BroBible, Instagram model Vanessa Chantal released screenshots of text messages that allegedly show the Steelers quarterback asking her to return $20,000!

In one of the texts, the former Ohio State quarterback said that the money is going “straight” to help his family. It’s not even for him! It’s for his family! You can see a screenshot of the alleged text here.

It’s been a tough few days for Haskins. First, he reportedly got his tooth knocked out during an alleged altercation with his wife, which ended in her being arrested.

Now, an Instagram model is airing out alleged text messages that show him asking for $20,000. While there’s nothing wrong with what he did, it’s still not a great look.

Athletes, especially first round NFL picks, have the persona of having a ton of money. Yet, he apparently needed $20,000 back.

That’s a far cry from when he was making videos about dropping his first million.

Haskins should just lay low for a little bit. That’s probably the best advice he could get after his past week in the news.