3 Dead, 2 Critical After Carbon Monoxide Leak At Michigan Country Music Festival, Authorities Say

Five people were found unresponsive on Saturday at the Faster Horses Music Festival in Southern Michigan from what authorities believed to be a carbon monoxide leak. Three died from what police said was likely carbon monoxide poisoning.

Responding deputies administered CPR treatment to the victims after a concerned friend called 911 when he had not heard from his buddies during a day of the festival, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Of the five, three were pronounced dead at the scene and two remained in critical condition over carbon monoxide poisoning, according to authorities. The victims were identified as Dawson Brown, 20, Richie Mays Jr., 20, and Kole Sova, 19, MLive reported. (RELATED: Texas Woman and Young Girl Die After Running Car In Garage To Stay Warm)

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

A statement from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department reminded festival attendees to keep generators and exhaust from car fumes away from tents, trailers and other places of rest.



The five boys grew up together and were former high school football teammates, according to MLive.

“My heart is breaking for these families and the ones still fighting for their lives,” Amy Satterthwaite, Mays’ mother, said.

Police were also investigating an additional death of a 30-year-old woman from the weekend under unknown circumstances, AP reported

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending Faster Horses Music Festival,” the state’s public information department tweeted.

Faster Horses is marketed as Michigan’s biggest 3-day country music festival. This year, stars such as Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Jon Pardi headlined.

“All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department,” the festival’s official Twitter wrote Monday.

“Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”