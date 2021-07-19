Bus Reportedly Crashes Into Truck, Killing At Least 33 People And Injuring 40 In Pakistan

At least 33 people died and 40 others were injured after a bus reportedly crashed into a truck in central Pakistan, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The bus was reportedly speeding while transporting laborers home from a major Muslim holiday and crashed into a container truck on a highway in Multan, Pakistan, according to the AP. The bus was destined for Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, senior police officer Hassan Javed told the AP.

“When will we as a nation realize that the violation of traffic rules is fatal,” Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, the AP reported. Chaudhry told public transportation drivers to act with more caution when driving passengers, according to the AP.

The dead and injured were taken to a hospital, some of the injured were in critical condition and the bus driver was among the dead, rescue team leader Sher Khan told the AP. The cause of the accident is so far unknown and under investigation, according to the AP.

Some of the injured were photographed waiting for medical help near a bus while other video footage showed rescuers pulling bodies from the wrecked bus, the AP reported. (RELATED: Pre-Dawn Bus Crash Reportedly Kills At Least 20, Injures 50 More In Pakistan)

The passengers were going home to the Rajanpur district for the upcoming Eid al-Adha feast, Khan told the AP.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.