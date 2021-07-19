‘Gratitude’: Halsey Shares Life-Changing News After Giving Birth To First Child

Superstar singer Halsey shared life-changing news on Monday that she’s given birth to her first child in a sweet post about the birth.

“Gratitude,” the 26-year-old pop star captioned her post on Instagram. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” (RELATED: Halsey Hits Back At Claims Her Pregnancy Wasn’t ‘100 Percent Planned’)

Her post included several black-and white pictures of her with boyfriend Alev Aydin as they welcomed their first child together, Ender Ridley Aydin, along with a date of the birth, “7/14/2021,” Page Six reported.

The photos can be seen here.

The “Without Me” hitmaker has been sharing her pregnancy with fans through her social media posts ever since she announced the news in January she was pregnant with her first child in a series of photos showing her sporting a baby bump and wearing a bikini top. (RELATED: Halsey Clarifies She’s Not Pregnant After Photos Go Viral)

In her post she tagged her boyfriend, Aydin, the outlet noted. He replied to her post, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” to which she replied, “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”

In the past, Halsey opened up about her struggles with endometriosis, and shared in 2018 she was freezing her eggs because, she needed to be “aggressive about protecting” her fertility, about “protecting” herself.