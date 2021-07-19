2-Year-Old Dead, Family In Critical Condition After Wrong Way Driver Slams Into Car

A two-year-old is dead and their entire family is in critical condition after a wrong-way driver struck the family vehicle early Sunday morning, according to police and local reports.

The incident unfolded around 3:00 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway at North Loop 610 when a woman was driving south in the northbound lanes, ABC 13 reported, citing police.

The driver slammed into a car carrying a family of five. The wrong-way driver was also killed in the crash, according to the report.

The remaining victims, which included two young children and their parents, were transported to hospitals and are in critical condition.

Adult female in the wrong way vehicle deceased at the scene. 2 year old in the other car deceased at the hospital, other four occupants in critical condition. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 18, 2021

Houston Police reportedly said an officer saw the wrong-way driver headed down the highway but was unable to reach the driver in time to prevent the crash. Another driver also reportedly saw the woman driving in the wrong direction and reported it. (RELATED: Corvette Soars Over Fence And Crashes Into Backyard Pool, Leaving 2 Dead)

“A very tragic, a very dangerous scene,” a member of the Houston Police Department told ABC 13 in an interview. “We don’t know how long the person was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway. We will try to figure that out if we find any cameras or anything.”

A two-year-old boy was killed in a similar accident less than a month ago, according to ABC 13. The drivers of both vehicles were also killed, according to the report.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR FIRE – TRIPLE FATALITY – WESTPARK TOLLWAY @ FM1464 One child transported by Life Fight who later succumbed to injuries. Drivers of both vehicles deceased on scene. MEDIA CONTACT

Public Information Officer Kris Parrent

(317) 414-3637#HouNews pic.twitter.com/vMnLxEjiDP — Community VFD (@CommunityVFD) July 9, 2021

A white Audi SUV was hit head-on by a sedan traveling the wrong way, according to the report. One car reportedly caught fire, igniting the other vehicle. The female Audi driver became trapped in her vehicle when it caught fire, ABC 13 reported.