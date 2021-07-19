REPORT: Jaydon Mickens Is Facing Two Gun Charges

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jaydon Mickens is facing multiple charges after being arrested in March.

According to TMZ, the Super Bowl champion has been charged with two misdemeanors after an illegally loaded gun was allegedly found in his vehicle during a stop in California. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If convicted, Mickens faces up to a year in jail on each charge, according to the same report.

NFL’s Jaydon Mickens Hit With 2 Gun Charges Stemming From March Arrest https://t.co/srWU7ylClC — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2021

As I always say, Mickens has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Luckily for him, he’s only facing two misdemeanor charges. He’s not facing any felonies, which would obviously escalate the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaydon Mickens (@jmicky_19)

While I’m a huge pro-gun guy, it’s also important to always know what the local laws are. California doesn’t have much tolerance for guns, and the state’s laws are insanely strict.

If you’re going to allegedly drive around the state with a loaded gun in your car, you better know what you’re doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaydon Mickens (@jmicky_19)

Hopefully, his lawyers can get it figured out for him, but I doubt he’s sweating too hard. Misdemeanors aren’t the end of the world.