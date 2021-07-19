Kanye West Album ‘Donda’ Reportedly To Drop Soon Following Listening Parties

Kanye West generated headlines Monday following reports about listening parties across the country for his next album “Donda” reportedly dropping soon.

It started when reports surfaced the 44-year-old rapper held an exclusive listening party Sunday in Las Vegas for the highly-anticipated album, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

Kanye West previewing a new song with Baby Keem pic.twitter.com/zWg2HnclbC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 19, 2021

Speculation about the album dropping soon started after web personality Justin Laboy tweeted West had reportedly played his upcoming album for him and Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye West Is Now Worth $6.6 Billion)

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” Laboy tweeted. “The production is light-years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke [and] hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

Laboy also tweeted the “Flashing Lights” hitmaker’s “album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.”

Pictures have since surfaced online claiming to show lines of people waiting to get into a listening party for West in Vegas.

Doors are almost open for @KanyeWest’s album listening party in Vegas tonight! (: @_ovoeric & @dondasplace) pic.twitter.com/bnqjF3aOLM — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 19, 2021

Another report has since come to light the “Good Morning” hitmaker reportedly planned to debut “Donda” during a listening party Thursday in Atlanta, USA Today noted.

In 2020, the “Yeezy” hitmaker tweeted out the name of his next album, named after his late mother, and said it would be dropping soon. But it never did.

West’s most recent album titled, “Jesus is King,” was released in 2019 and there has been no new albums from the hitmaker since.