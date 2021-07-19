McCarthy Selects The Five Republicans Who Will Serve On Jan. 6 Select Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will select a group of five Republicans to serve on the House Select Committee to look into the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, two sources familiar confirmed to the Daily Caller.

McCarthy’s Republican picks include Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, Politico first reported. The Daily Caller confirmed the reporting.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced in late June that she would be establishing the select committee. The House then approved a resolution to form the committee weeks after Senate Republicans killed a bipartisan commission in late May.(RELATED: Pelosi Launches Select Committee To Investigate Jan. 6)

The House Select Committee announced it will hold its first hearing July 27. (RELATED: House Select Committee Sets Date For First Hearing On Jan. 6 Riot)

The resolution authorized Pelosi to select eight members to serve on the committee and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to select five.

The resolution ended up passing in the House 222 to 190, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in voting in favor. Those two Republicans were Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has already picked her panelists. One of them is Cheney. (RELATED: House Passes Resolution Creating Select Committee Into Capitol Riot)

Pelosi also selected Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, California Rep. Adam Schiff, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Rep. Pete Aguilar, Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria and Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy. (RELATED: Pelosi Launches Select Committee To Investigate Jan. 6)

McCarthy announced his opposition to a Jan. 6 commission in May. McCarthy has said he would like the commission to investigate violence committed by Black Lives Matter and Antifa throughout the summer of 2020, as well as the Capitol riot. (RELATED: McConnell Publicly Opposes Jan. 6 Commission After Meeting With GOP Senators)

“Putting Adam Schiff and Raskin on it looks more like an impeachment committee than one that wants to get to the bottom of the questions that are still out there,” McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News.