‘Law And Order: SVU’ Star Isaiah Stokes Indicted For Murder

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Isaiah Stokes has been indicted by a grand jury of murder in the shooting death of a Queens, New York City, man.

The 41-year-old actor was charged with “murder in the second degree” and two counts of “criminal possession of a weapon” in the second degree in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Tyrone Jones, a press release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz read. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says He Tries Not To Discuss ‘Law And Order’ Because It Plays Into President Trump’s Hands)

Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared on Law & Order: SVU and The Americans, has been charged with second-degree murder. https://t.co/a6lBRhZGG8 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 19, 2021

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Katz shared in a press release about the shooting in Jamaica, Queens, in February 2021. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six Counts By Special Prosecutor In Chicago)

The DA’s press release noted that surveillance footage reportedly showed the actor exiting a vehicle and approaching Jones’ driver’s side window and opening fire multiple times.

Stokes, who lives in Jamaica, is also known for his work on such hit shows as “Power” and “Blue Bloods,” Vanity Fair reported.

If convicted, the actor could face up to 25 years to life in prison, the outlet noted.