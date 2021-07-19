Lil Nas X Jokes About How He ‘Might Go To Jail’ Over ‘Satan Shoes’

Lil Nas X joked about he might be going to jail over the “Satan shoes” he had made from modified Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that reportedly included a drop of human blood.

It started with a series of posts on TikTok that included a snap shot of the 22-year-old singer. The message on the screen read, “When you have court on Monday over Satan Shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making TikToks,” Newsweek.com noted in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Order Fulfillment Of Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ Paused)

Lil Nas X will release his new single, “Industry Baby” co-produced by Kanye West, this Friday. In a teaser video, he mocks the recent controversy over his “Satin Shoes” and ensuing threat of lawsuit from Nike: https://t.co/B4gyl2SV9N @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/ueQFmBrlyQ — Consequence (@consequence) July 19, 2021

In a second post he noted that he had told everybody that he “might go to jail soon” and said that “no one cared,” as he revealed a screenshot reportedly showing a Twitter thread from some followers asking for his new music to please drop before he ends up behind bars. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ That Contain Human Blood And Are Limited To 666 Pairs)

A short time later the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, shared a teaser titled “Nike v. Lil Nas X — Satan Shoes Trial.” In the clip, the “MONTERO” rapper appeared in a fictional court sketch playing himself, the judge, the lawyers and the jury, Billboard magazine noted. At the end of the clip, it was noted his highly anticipated new single and video titled, “Industry Baby” is due out Friday.

The teaser appeared to make light of his trademark infringement lawsuit over the Satanic shoes in April.

Nike settled a lawsuit with MSCHF, the company behind the Lil Nas X branded shoe that features satanic symbols and a red liquid in the sole that supposedly contains human blood. Now, MSCHF will buy back customers’ shoes for a full refund. https://t.co/wMfJiEhiGr — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2021

Earlier this year, the “Old Town Road” star generated headlines over the unauthorized release of shoes with the bronze pentagram on them that coincided with the release of his single “Call Me By Your Name,” which features the devil.

The modified sneakers, produced by the art collective, MSCHF Product Studio, were reported to contain a single drop of human blood with only 666 pairs produced.

Shortly after a backlash ensued against Nike, the company filed a lawsuit against MSCHF and made it clear it had nothing to do with the shoes.