Marco Champion Shares 5 Advantages of Being Your Own Boss

As an entrepreneur and CEO, Marco Champion has plenty of experience being his own boss. Through both the MOTIV Brand and the iLegendz Network, Champion has the freedom to call the shots and make crucial decisions. He recently sat down to share some of the advantages of being your boss.

Freedom. When asked what his favorite aspect of being an entrepreneur is, Marco Champion had a single-word answer, “freedom.” Being your own boss gives you the freedom to pursue your passions, make business decisions, choose your hours, and make all of the other choices.

Define Your Success. When you are your own boss, you do not have to define success in the eyes of your employer. The only pressure to hit targets is your own. Champion, for example, doesn’t define success as a monetary value. He says, “Success is not about how much you have but how much you have to give. I believe success is feeling fulfilled in the work that you do.”

The Ability to Focus on Your Personal Brand. When you work for another company, you rarely have the opportunity to grow your brand. Instead, you have to help the company grow its brand. By being able to grow your brand as your boss, you can further promote your business. According to Marco Champion, “The more people who know, like and trust me. The more opportunity I have to grow my business.”

Work With Like-minded People. As an entrepreneur, you can control who you work with and ensure that they are like-minded. Champion offers the example of his team. “[I] started with my girlfriend Kim, who is now the COO of my companies, and then I hired my cousin Patrick to be my videographer, and our energy attracted other like-minded people onto our team.”

Do Something You Enjoy. For Champion, one of the best things about being his own boss is the ability to do something that you enjoy. He suggests that people who are starting to find their passions. He says, “test a bunch of things until you find something you truly like to do and go all-in on the business where you enjoy the process.”

Marco Champion feels that success and being your own boss is within reach for everyone. When asked if he feels anyone could have similar accomplishments, he unequivocally said, “Yes, 1000%. With the right mindset and business strategy, anything is possible.”