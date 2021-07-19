Megyn Kelly, Piers Morgan Criticize Naomi Osaka After Tennis Star Blocks Them On Twitter

Commentators Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan criticized Naomi Osaka after they said the tennis star blocked them on Twitter.

“Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts),” Kelly tweeted to her millions of followers Monday, along with a screenshot showing she had been blocked by the 23-year-old tennis pro. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers [before] publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal [with] press,” the former Fox News host added. “Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.”

“Yep, and she just blocked me too,” Morgan tweeted after, along with a retweet of Kelly’s post. “The only media Ms Osaka wants to tolerate are sycophantic magazine editors telling her how perfect she is.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted pictures Monday revealing that Osaka had landed on one of its three covers for the 2021 issue. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Says Ariana Grande Shouldn’t Use ‘Nudity’ To Sell Records And The Singer Hits Back)

Osaka also shared the pictures on Twitter. Not long after, Outkick’s Clay Travis pointed out that the star previously shared she was “too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches,” Yahoo.com noted.

Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue. https://t.co/7V2x1ofGJy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 19, 2021

Kelly then tweeted his post and wrote, “Let’s not forget the cover of (and interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

In a since deleted post, Osaka took a swipe at Megyn about doing “better” research, the outlet noted.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka’s post read. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic].”