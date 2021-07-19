NFL Star’s Peyton And Eli Manning To Host Alternate ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast

NFL superstar brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will host what’s being labeled as an alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“ESPN [and] The @WaltDisneyCo announce[d] a new partnership with Peyton Manning [and] Omaha Productions,” according to a Monday tweet from ESPN PR. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

The post included a link to an article about how the Manning brothers will host an alternate Megacast for the next three seasons from a remote location during the night’s featured game. It will include celebrities along with “iconic” players from the past and present. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Monday Night Football MegaCast Announcement ESPN & The @WaltDisneyCo announce a new partnership with Peyton Manning & Omaha Productions Headlined by an alternate #MNF telecast featuring by Peyton & @EliManning More: https://t.co/VZtmghr1lV pic.twitter.com/EHBZo0MSrV — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 19, 2021

“Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into [a] conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends,” Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content shared.

“Steve [Levy], Brian [Griese], Louis [Riddick], Lisa [Salters] and John [Parry] are poised for a great season, building upon the strong foundation they formed in a very successful first year despite the challenges brought about due to the pandemic,” he added of the already named broadcast group for “MNF” on the network’s telecast.

The Manning brothers will host a total of 30 games over the next several seasons with the alternate “Monday Night Football” cast being available on ESPN2 and could also end up being distributed on other Disney outlets, including ESPN+, the piece noted.