Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Snapping Up Skirt Pic

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video taking photos up a woman’s dress at a TJ Maxx store.

Security footage from the TJ Maxx store’s Pembroke Pines, Florida, location revealed a man using his cellphone to take the inappropriate photos. He is shown squatting and putting the camera under an unsuspecting women’s dress and snapping pictures before running out of the store, WFLA reported Monday.

Can you identify this suspect who was caught taking voyeuristic pictures of a female victim inside of TJ Maxx (11030 Pines Blvd)? The suspect is described as a thin white male with dark-colored hair, approx 5’7″, wearing a gray army cap, white polo shirt & light gray pants. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gEk6o77l77 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 19, 2021

Police have described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5’7″, who was wearing light gray pants, a white polo shirt, and a gray army hat. Surveillance video shows the man was also wearing a mask. (RELATED: Man Who Was Shot By Texas Father Charged After Allegedly Peeping On 10-Year-Old Girl Through Window)

According to an incident report, the victim told police she felt the man’s hand on her leg when he went to take the pictures. She notified her husband of the incident when it occurred. Police stated he called out to the suspect, saying, “Yo, come here!” but he allegedly ran out of the store after the husband’s interaction.

Detectives are looking for the suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in helping him, according to WFLA.