Prince Harry To Publish ‘Wholly Truthful’ Memoir About ‘The Highs And Lows’

Prince Harry, 36, is writing a “accurate and wholly truthful” memoir, it was announced Monday.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and is expected to be released in 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Prince Harry said.

Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, have also started a podcast and are expected to release new episodes sometime this year.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Piers Morgan had been harsh towards Prince Harry and Markle, especially since their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey put them at odds with the Royal Family.

He made it clear in a series of tweets that he was not impressed by the news.

“You’ve got to be f*cking joking?????,” Morgan tweeted when he read the announcement.

“Ready to tell his story?” Morgan continued in a second tweet. “Prince Privacy hasn’t stopped yapping, whining & trashing his family all bloody year.”

Morgan criticized Harry in the past for suggesting that free speech in America was “bonkers.” He was also thanked by the royals when he called out Harry and Markle for lying during an interview with Oprah in early March, claiming that it was a “disgraceful betrayal.”