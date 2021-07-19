Procrastination Sabotages Success per Sal Rich & Matt Andrews

To be truly successful, you must have impeccable time management skills if you want your venture to succeed. This is especially true if you are also working a “day job” while getting your company up and running. The start-up phase is among the most difficult. While several things can sabotage success, Sal Rich & Matt Andrews consider procrastination to be at the top of the list.

Believing all companies should run on the mantra of “do it now,” Rich has witnessed firsthand the problems procrastination creates. These include losing valuable time, lost opportunities, not meeting goals, making mistakes, poor decisions, and tarnished reputations. Acknowledging that procrastination can be caused by a lot more than a poor attitude or outright laziness, Sal Rich works with his employees to overcome this damaging behavior. According to Rich, “If you want to succeed, you have to be proactive, self-motivated and disciplined. Procrastination is a word that you need to remove from your dictionary.”

Procrastination can be rooted in low self-esteem. So, Matt Andrews feels that assigning tasks that are better suited to one person over another is good for his team and business. For company owners and founders, the same tips apply. Entrepreneurs cannot procrastinate but have to make the most of every minute. This can seem like a daunting task, but not so much if you break up the “to do” list into smaller pieces.

There are a few easy steps to overcoming procrastination. The first thing Sal Rich and Matt Andrews do, even for their own tasks, is to break the project into smaller pieces. Many people who procrastinate do so because they are overwhelmed, and that is why this tactic can solve two problems at once. Another approach is to make the project more meaningful by connecting a task to people’s interests. Sal Rich and Matt Andrews both agree that this creates motivation and a sense of personal accomplishment.

“Procrastination can sabotage a business in record time, so be sure to manage your time efficiently,” advises Matt Andrews. “If you are a single-person company, utilize technology like your cell phone and smart assistant devices to set reminders that will keep you on track. There are only so many hours in a day, and no matter what time you get a task done, the important thing is to just do it.”