Shark Charges Towards A Person In Terrifying Viral Video

One video circulating the web will keep you out of the water for a long time.

In a YouTube video posted by FlyestAround, a big shark in the Panama City Beach area could be seen charging a person in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This video right here is why I don’t go anywhere near the ocean. I don’t even like looking at the water out of fear of what might be lurking under the surface. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That dude was barely even in the water, and the shark still tried to square up with him. If that’s not enough to keep you on dry land, then I don’t know what is. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

People just don’t seem to understand that we’re at war with these animals, and it’s a zero-sum game. It’s either us or it’s them. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Seeing as how I’m a human, I think I vote for us to win. That means we must do whatever is necessary to take these sharks out.

If that means you fire torpedoes, then we do it!

Either way, do what you must to survive!

H/T: BroBible