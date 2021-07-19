Tennis Star Calls Megyn Kelly An ‘A**hole’ Over Criticism Of Naomi Osaka

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova called Megyn Kelly “an asshole” Monday over her criticism of professional tennis player Naomi Osaka. Kelly didn’t mince words in her response.

“Asshole much, Megyn [Kelly]?!?” the 64-year-old professional tennis player and coach tweeted. “You have no idea what you are talking about. But go ahead- take your shot. It missed badly!!”

Navratilova’s post included a tweet the former Fox News host wrote calling out Osaka for blocking her on Twitter. Kelly had pointed out Naomi’s multiple magazine covers after the tennis star had claimed to be too “anxious” to deal with press following matches.(RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts),” Megyn’s post read. “She [Naomi] is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: When Biden Called America A ‘Racist Country’ He ‘Had Someone Very Near’ In Mind)

In response to being called an “asshole,” the former NBC talkshow host then blasted Navratilova for calling for “riots everywhere” last year following George Floyd’s death.

“Actually, being an ‘asshole,’ as you so elegantly put it, is calling for ‘riots everywhere’ as you did after G Floyd died – while you sat in one of your mansions in zero danger,” Kelly’s post read.

She added, “19 ppl died in said riots – [including Ret. St. Louis Police Captain] David Dorn. Now you want to pretend [you] care about others? Please.” (RELATED: Minneapolis Police Protesters Seen Looting TVs, Clothes From Target)

Last year, the tennis giant tweeted that it was “time to riot everywhere” following the death of Floyd, The Hill reported. It was later deleted following a backlash. She later posted a clarification about what her post meant.

“To all those who have an issue with me calling for riots everywhere- please look up the many definitions of riot,” Navratilova wrote. “This is not a call to any violence whatsoever- for example this a definition of riot ‘an unbridled outbreak, as of emotions, passions, etc.'”

“So simmer down!!!” the Czechoslovak-born American said. She added a post that included a quote by Martin Luther King, Jr., which read, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”