Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Brandi Love being thrown out of SAS and her exclusive thoughts on the issue, Jorge Masvidal calls Colin Kaepernick a coward, LeBron James thinks the rules don’t apply to him, the Bucks are up 3-2 over the Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo has some profound thoughts on humility and ego, Richard Sherman addresses his arrest, Yahoo Sports predicts the preseason AP Top 25, Cole Hauser says “Yellowstone” season five is happening and “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” is great.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
-
‘Egregious’: Legendary Porn Star Reacts To Being Thrown Out Of A TPUSA Event
-
‘Cowards’: Star Athlete Destroys Colin Kaepernick With Powerful Message
-
One Photo Proves LeBron James Thinks The Rules Don’t Apply To Him
-
The Milwaukee Bucks Win Game 5 Of The NBA Finals. Will They Win The Title?
-
NBA Superstar Gives Profound Thoughts On Humility And Ego. Every American Needs To Hear His Words
-
‘Not An Excuse’: Richard Sherman Breaks His Silence After Shocking Arrest
-
Yahoo Sports Predicts The Preseason AP Top 25, And One Team Is Shown A Stunning Amount Of Disrespect
-
‘Yellowstone’ Star Reveals If There Will Be A Season 5 Of The Hit Show
-
Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is Incredible, But Don’t Watch It Before Trying To Sleep
Thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Tuesday!