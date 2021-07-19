Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Brandi Love being thrown out of SAS and her exclusive thoughts on the issue, Jorge Masvidal calls Colin Kaepernick a coward, LeBron James thinks the rules don’t apply to him, the Bucks are up 3-2 over the Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo has some profound thoughts on humility and ego, Richard Sherman addresses his arrest, Yahoo Sports predicts the preseason AP Top 25, Cole Hauser says “Yellowstone” season five is happening and “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” is great.

Let’s jump right in!

