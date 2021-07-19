‘The Ultimate Team’ Debuts Monday Night On The SEC Network

“The Ultimate Team” looks like it’s going to be awesome on the SEC Network.

The one-hour documentary chronicles Alabama’s undefeated season and national championship this past season, and it looks like porn for college football fans when it debuts Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a promo for the documentary below.

The perfect team.

The perfect season. @AlabamaFTBL 🏆 “The Ultimate Team” debuts tomorrow at 7 PM ET 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cQPYlZeLef — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2021

I’m not even an Alabama fan, but I’m already all-in on “The Ultimate Team.” I’ll watch just about anything involving Nick Saban.

He’s the greatest college football coach to ever live, and his seven national titles are proof of that fact.

Last season, the Crimson Tide went undefeated, crushed Ohio State in the national title game and did it all in a season full of chaos.

The coronavirus pandemic threw the world of college football into carnage, but the Tide never stumbled. They remained focused and just beat the living hell out of everyone they played.

Now, fans will get to experience a documentary about the team’s journey in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

You can check it out at 7:00 PM EST on the SEC Network!