Video Shows Enraged Woman Destroying Statues Outside Catholic Church With Hammer, Spitting On Them

A woman was caught on video tearing down two statues at a church in Queens, New York, further damaging them by throwing them in the street, the New York Post reported.

The video showed the woman hitting the statues, one of the Blessed Mother and the other of St. Therese the Little Flower, with what appeared to be a hammer, stomping on the statues, and spitting on them. The woman fled the scene around 3 a.m., according to the New York Post.

This woman is also wanted for knocking over these statues this past Wednesday. After this incident, the statues were bolted to the ground by a church custodian.

🚨WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On 7/17 at 3:30 AM, the suspect approached 70-01 Kissel St & removed two statues. The individual then proceeded to damage the statues, repeatedly slamming them to the ground causing them to break. Have any info? Contact @NYPDTips at ☎️#800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/IEKIoIp0nR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021

These statues have reportedly been at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Forest Hills since 1937.

“Both of these statues have stood in front of the church since it was built. It is heartbreaking, but sadly it is becoming more and more common these days. I pray that this recent rash of attacks against Catholic churches and all houses of worship will end, and religious tolerance may become more a part of our society” said Father Frank Schwarz, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Statue Of Jesus Vandalized At Catholic Church In Canada)

“Clearly, there was a rage. She deliberately went and destroyed these things,” Father Schwarz further stated. “I’m going to speak to the people at the Mass today … I’ll speak after the homily and encourage people to pray for this person. I think she’s probably more in need of prayers than anything else.”

Father Schwarz believes places of worship being vandalized has become increasingly common lately, stating “It seems to be targeted, but these things have become much more commonplace, not just against Catholic churches, but against synagogues and mosques. These things have been disturbingly much more commonplace and I don’t know how to respond to that” the New York Post reported.