Wendy’s Creates New Ranch Sauce With One Of World’s Hottest Peppers

Briana McCoy Contributor
Wendy’s has announced Monday the release of their new sauce made with one of the world’s hottest peppers.

The Wendy’s Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce combines ghost peppers and ranch, and it is available at participating Wendy’s locations across the U.S., according to a press release.

The Ghost Pepper currently stands as the seventh hottest pepper in the world at 1,041,427 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to Pepperhead. For comparison, the average jalapeño pepper measures 2,500–8,000 SHU and the habanero pepper measures 100,000–350,000 SHU. The hottest pepper in the world is the Carolina Reaper at 2,200,000 SHU, according to Pepperhead. (RELATED: Wendy’s Announces Nationwide Breakfast Menu, Unveils ‘Breakfast Baconator’)

“I’m proud of the work my culinary team has done to create a legacy of spice that keeps fans coming back for more with new menu innovations they crave, including Wendy’s all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce,” John Li, vice president of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company, stated in a  press release for the new sauce. “Every good sauce needs a partner in dipping, and spice-hungry fans can score a BOGO for $1 deal featuring Wendy’s iconic 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets.”