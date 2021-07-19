Yahoo Sports Predicts The Preseason AP Top 25, Slots Wisconsin At 14

Yahoo Sports doesn’t expect Wisconsin to be in the top 10 to start the college football season.

The sports publication recently released its predictions for the preseason AP Top 25 poll, and the Badgers came in at number 14. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The top five teams in the prediction were Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, which seems to be about right.

While I think the top five is more or less 100% correct, I do have a problem with Wisconsin being so far down the list.

Another day goes by in the world of college football, and the Badgers just get more and more disrespect. It just never ends!

Do I expect every publication to put the Badgers in the top five? No. Do I expect sports “experts” to have a little more common sense than they apparently do heading into the 2021 season?

Yes. The answer to that is an overwhelming yes.

The Badgers are an experienced team, we’re loaded with talent, Graham Mertz is going to set the college football world on fire this season and I’ll never be worried as long as Paul Chryst is in charge.

All the pieces are lined up for us to have a monster season.

Yet, the critics still don’t give us our proper respect. Keep that same energy down the stretch! Keep that same energy!